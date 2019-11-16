League One
Bolton15:00MK Dons
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Milton Keynes Dons

Match report to follow.

Saturday 16th November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich15103225101533
2Wycombe1696125141133
3Peterborough1784539231628
4Oxford Utd1675433191426
5Fleetwood158252719826
6Coventry166822018226
7Sunderland157442216625
8Blackpool166732219325
9Bristol Rovers167451919025
10Rotherham1573524131124
11Shrewsbury166641315-224
12Doncaster146532416823
13Portsmouth155642016421
14Burton145541815320
15Rochdale175482028-819
16Gillingham164662020018
17Lincoln City165381821-318
18Tranmere154472028-816
19Accrington163671726-915
20Wimbledon163492026-613
21MK Dons1641111325-1213
22Southend1712141748-315
23Bolton13247729-22-2
View full League One table

