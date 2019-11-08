Leigh Griffiths: Celtic striker could return against Motherwell

Leigh Griffiths last played for Celtic on 25 August

Leigh Griffiths could make his first Celtic outing since August against Motherwell, says boss Neil Lennon.

The Scotland striker, 29, has been sidelined with a thigh injury, having spent the second half of last term away from football due to mental health issues.

Griffiths returned to first-team action in July but has not featured since a 3-1 win over Hearts on 25 August.

"We'll see how he is," Lennon said of Sunday's home match.

"It's a possibility."

The Celtic boss hopes Australia midfielder Tom Rogic will be fit enough to play following a knee problem, but defender Hatem Abd Elhamed is a major doubt having suffered an injury in Thursday's 2-1 win over Lazio.

The Scottish champions secured their passage to the Europa League last 32 thanks to Olivier Ntcham's stunning stoppage-time winner in Rome.

Lennon, who replaced Brendan Rodgers in February, said he felt a level of backing from the travelling fans he had not experienced since returning to the club.

"I can understand fans not being too sure and the pedigree of the manager that left and what he had achieved here. There was a lot of uncertainty around myself but I have a lot of belief in myself allied with the really good support network behind the scenes," he said.

"I have to pay a huge amount of credit to the supporters that were there. For the first time in my second spell, it felt like real Celtic, that love and pride and rawness from the crowd, the connection with the players in a European tie. They helped the players enormously.

"It felt like the old days for me, even as a player, that huge noise and that rhythm from the crowd and that pride."