Senegal's Mbaye Diagne is punished for Club Bruges penalty miss

Senegal's Mbaye Diagne has been dropped and fined by Belgian side Club Bruges for missing a penalty as they lost 1-0 to Paris St-Germain in a European Champions League tie.

Club Bruges coach Philippe Clement explained the punishment was because Hanas Vanaken was the designated penalty taker and not Diagne.

Substitute Diagne was fouled for the penalty but his tame spot kick was easily save by PSG keeper Keylor Navas

"He'll not appear in my selection for our league match in Antwerp on Sunday," Clement said at a press conference on Friday.

"And I will decide in coming weeks or months for a possible return to the team. There'll also be a very heavy financial penalty."

Club Bruges are currently third behind PSG and Real Madrid in Champions League Group A with just two points but are leading the Belgian top flight.

Diagne has featured in six of Bruges' 13 league games so far this season, netting four goals.