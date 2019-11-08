Bonne and Chicksen get Zimbabwe passports

Charlton Athletic's Macauley Bonne is set to make his competitive debut for Zimbabwe

England-based Macauley Bonne and Adam Chicksen have received Zimbabwean passports clearing them to play in upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The duo have played friendlies for Zimbabwe and can now play their first competitive games against Botswana on 15 November and then in Zambia four days later.

Bonne, 24, has scored five goals in nine games for Championship side Charlton this season, having moved from Conference side Leyton Orient on a three-year contract.

He was ready to play for the Warriors at the Nations Cup in Egypt this year, but there were delays in processing his documents.

With striker Nyasha Mushekwi having retired after the Nations Cup, Bonne will be an ideal replacement.

Left-back Chicksen, 28, is on a short-term loan with third-tier Bolton Wanderers.

Team official Wellington Mpandare told BBC Sport that two more players will get passports on 11 November - Jordan Zemura of the Bournemouth under-21 squad, and Cliff Moyo, who plays for Kidderminster Harriers in the English sixth-tier.

The Zimbabwe Football Association has over the past three years been focusing on attracting players from outside the country who have Zimbabwean roots and who could commit to the Warriors.

At the Nations Cup in Egypt, the team included Tendayi Darikwa of Nottingham Forest and Wales-based defender Alec Mudimu, who decided to represent Zimbabwe.