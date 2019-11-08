Women's Champions League: Glasgow City drawn against Wolfsburg in quarter-finals

Glasgow City have been drawn against two-time champions Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League.

Should Scott Booth's side progress, they will take on the winners of the all-Spanish tie between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

City host the first leg against the Germans on 24/25 March, with the return game on 1/2 April.

The final will be played at Viola Park, Vienna, on 24 May.

More to follow.

Quarter-final draw

Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Barcelona (Spain)

Lyon (France) v Bayern Munich (Germany)

Glasgow City (Scotland) v Wolfsburg (Germany)

Arsenal (England) v Paris St-Germain (France)

Semi-final draw

Arsenal or Paris St-Germain v Lyon or Bayern Munich

Glasgow City or Wolfsburg v Atletico Madrid or Barcelona

