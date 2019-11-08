Casey Stoney: Manchester United Women's manager signs extended contract

Casey Stoney led Manchester United to promotion in her first season as a boss

Manchester United Women head coach Casey Stoney has signed a new contract with the Super League side which extends her stay until 2022.

Stoney took over at the newly formed club in June 2018 and won promotion from the Championship as champions in her first season.

United are in fourth place in the top tier after five games of this season.

"I'm honoured to be head coach of such an incredibly hard-working and talented team," the 37-year-old said.

"I'd like to thank the club for the fantastic support they have given me since we started this journey and for the trust in what we are building here."

Stoney said the club's fans had been "incredible" and also thanked the players and staff for the "high standards we have set during the last 16 months both on and off the pitch".

"We have a special group that epitomise the values of Manchester United, and there is a hugely exciting future ahead," she added.

Stoney retired in 2018 after a stellar career as a player which saw her captain England and win 130 caps, as well as lead the Great Britain team at the London 2012 Olympics.

She won 12 major trophies during her playing career - which featured spells with Liverpool and Arsenal - including four Women's FA Cup titles, and also had a stint as assistant to England boss Phil Neville.

Chief executive Ed Woodward said Stoney's achievements had already been "hugely impressive".

"Building a team from scratch and gaining promotion to the Women's Super League at the first attempt was outstanding," he added.

"Casey's professionalism and commitment to her role is second to none and is reflected in the team's performances and results this season.

"She has also built on the success of the Girls' Regional Talent Club and has continued our philosophy of creating a pathway from academy to first team."