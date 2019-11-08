Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez could miss game because of Spain's general election

Fernandez has started all 12 of Levante's games this season, including their 3-1 win against Barcelona in their last match

Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez could miss Sunday's game at Athletic Bilbao after he was called up to work at a polling station in Spain's general election on the morning of the match.

Fernandez, 28, has been named on a reserve list to attend the polling station in his hometown of Mondragon.

That is just under an hour's drive from Athletic's San Mames stadium, with the game at 13:00 GMT.

Levante had an initial appeal rejected by the local electoral commission.

All Spaniards on the electoral register can be called up to work at polling stations and are paid 65 euros (£56), needing mitigating circumstances to be excused.

Athletic's Inaki Williams was excused from the public duty so he could play against Levante in 2015.

Fernandez's prospective absence could see Levante without a senior keeper for the trip to the Basque country, with goalkeeper Oier Olazabal injured.

"The club's working so that I don't have to go [to the polling station] on Sunday," said Fernandez, 28, with Levante set to present a second appeal on Friday.

"I just want to know what's going on. I'm fully focused on the game and I'm certain I'll be playing in it.

"If needs be I can sleep at home, go down to the station, and then get myself to San Mames by car."