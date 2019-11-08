Grimsby v Newport: International calls postpone League Two game

Keanu Marsh-Brown joined Newport on a two-year deal in June 2018

Newport's League Two game at Grimsby Town on Saturday, 16 November have been postponed due to international call-ups.

County's Tom King, Danny McNamara and Keanu Marsh-Brown will be on international duty.

Goalkeeper King is in Wales' squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary.

Defender McNamara is in the Republic of Ireland's Under-21 squad while forward Marsh-Brown will be away with Guyana.

No new date has yet been announced for the League Two game between the sides, who also meet in the FA Cup first round this Saturday.