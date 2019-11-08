England v Germany: Toni Duggan withdraws from squad with injury

From the section

Duggan was part of the World Cup squad that reached the semi-finals in France this summer

England v Germany international friendly Venue: Wembley Date: Saturday, 9 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two from 17:15 GMT, commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Atletico Madrid forward Toni Duggan has withdrawn from the England women's squad for Saturday's sell-out friendly against Germany at Wembley.

The 28-year-old, who missed the friendly defeat by Brazil and victory over Portugal in October, has suffered a lower back injury.

Manchester City forward Georgia Stanway, 20, and defender Gemma Bonner, 28, have been called into the squad.

All 90,000 tickets have been sold for the match at Wembley.

England squad to face Germany:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Carly Telford

Defenders: Millie Bright, Rachel Daly, Lucy Bronze, Abbie McManus, Steph Houghton (C), Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes, Gemma Bonner

Midfielders: Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott, Lucy Staniforth, Keira Walsh, Leah Williamson

Forwards: Beth Mead, Lauren Hemp, Nikita Parris, Jodie Taylor, Ellen White, Beth England, Georgia Stanway