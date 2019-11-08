Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Arsenal, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, St Johnstone, St Mirren, Breda, Atlanta

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky will sign a pre-contract agreement with Rangers in January if the Ibrox club do not offer Wes Foderingham a new contract or the Englishman decides to move on after playing just six league games since Allan McGregor returned to Ibrox in 2018. (Scottish Sun)

Manager Derek McInnes says Aberdeen will trigger a clause to sign permanently left-back Greg Leigh, who has been on loan from Breda, and have opened talks with Atlanta United to extend midfielder Jon Gallagher's loan beyond January. (Daily Record)

Hibernian have spoken to Jack Ross, recently sacked by Sunderland, and former Stoke City boss Nathan Jones has also been approached about the head coach vacancy with the Scottish Premiership club. (Scottish Sun)

Northern Ireland will target St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright, their former international goalkeeper, to replace Michael O'Neill, who is poised to be confirmed as the new Stoke City boss. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts failed in a bid to talk to Derek Adams about their manager vacancy because the 44-year-old former Ross County and Plymouth Argyle boss had already agreed to take over at English League Two outfit Morecambe. (Scottish Sun)

Left-back Kieran Tierney has backed Arsenal's decision to ask for him to be omitted from the Scotland squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan, saying that a rest after playing two games in a week for his club as he returns from long-term injury will help him be fit for the Nations Cup play-offs in March. (Evening Times)

Celtic face fresh Uefa sanctions after fans set off flares ahead of kick-off in their Europa League game against Lazio in Rome on Thursday. (Evening Times)

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham says his stoppage-time winner against Lazio in the Stadio Olimpico was the biggest moment of his career - then predicted his side are capable of winning the Europa League this season. (Evening Times)

Celtic captain Scott Brown says Celtic's 2-1 win over Lazio in Rome ranked alongside the best European results of his entire career. (The Herald)

Lee O'Connor, the 19-year-old defender signed by Celtic this summer from Manchester United, has earned a call-up to the Republic of Ireland senior team for their friendly against New Zealand despite not yet making a first-team appearance for the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

Club 1872's bid to become Rangers' fourth largest shareholder in a £500,000 deal has been approved by members. (The Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Red Bull's Forth and Clyde Canal race, billed as the toughest open water swimming challenge in the UK, has surged to twice the size, with more than 1000 people set to don wetsuits for next year's Neptune Steps event. (The National)