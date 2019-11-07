Celtic fans' bus ambushed in Rome after win over Lazio

Several thousand Celtic fans were inside the Stadio Olimpico for the game

Several Celtic supporters have been attacked in Rome when a shuttle bus transporting them from the stadium broke down and was ambushed.

It is unclear if any fans sustained serious injury following their side's 2-1 Europa League victory over Lazio.

In the lead up to the game, two Celtic fans were stabbed by masked men outside the Flann O'Brien pub in the city.

Both are understood to have been stabbed in the leg but their injuries are not life-threatening.

One of the men, aged 52, is still in hospital but the other has been released. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

Tensions were high after warnings that Lazio fans wanted revenge for a controversial banner unfurled by Celtic fans at a match in Glasgow last month.