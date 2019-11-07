Scott McTominay: Man Utd midfielder injury doubt for Scotland

Scott McTominay has been a regular for Manchester United this season

Euro 2020 qualifying: Cyprus v Scotland Venue: GSP Stadium Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app.

Scott McTominay could be a doubt for Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan after suffering an ankle injury.

The midfielder, 22, limped off during Manchester United's Europa League win over Partizan Belgrade.

He suffered the problem in an innocuous challenge and, although he tried to continue, he had to be replaced.

"He went over his ankle and it didn't look too good," said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian, whose side host Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday, added: "He said 'I'll be fine, I'll be fine' but had to come off. I hope he'll recover for Sunday."

Scotland, who cannot qualify from Group I, face Cyprus away on 16 November then Kazakhstan at Hampden three days later.

Manager Steve Clarke is already without Kieran Tierney - who Arsenal asked to be left out as he has an "ongoing issue" - as well as Charlie Mulgrew and Stuart Findlay, who both have hamstring problems.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth), David Marshall (Wigan Athletic), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards: Oliver Burke (Alaves)*, James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (AFC Bournemouth), Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United), Steven Naismith (Hearts), Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United)

*On loan from West Bromwich Albion