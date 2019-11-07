Tom King: Newport County goalkeeper added to Wales squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Tom King made 10 appearances for Millwall between 2014 and 2019

Euro 2020 qualifier: Azerbaijan v Wales Venue: Bakcell Arena, Baku Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Cymru & updates on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Newport County goalkeeper Tom King has been called up to Ryan Giggs' Wales squad for their final two Euro 2020 qualification games.

The 24-year-old has kept eight clean sheets in 16 League Two matches for Newport this season, conceding only 13 goals in the process.

King joins fellow goalkeepers Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward and Adam Davies in Giggs' squad.

The Plymouth-born keeper qualifies for Wales through his mother.

Wales travel to face Azerbaijan on Saturday, 16 November before playing their final qualifier against Hungary at the Cardiff City Stadium on 19 November.

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have both been named in Giggs' squad for the crucial fixtures.