Hibernian: Supporter director resigns due to fan abuse

Tracey Smith said she had sought legal and police advice after abuse

Hibernian supporter director Tracey Smith has resigned due to "relentless" abuse aimed at her and staff at the under-fire Scottish Premiership club.

Smith, who became a director in 2017, has had to seek legal and police advice during her time at Easter Road.

Hibs are currently just a point off the foot of the table and sacked head coach Paul Heckingbottom on Monday.

"I will always be proud to support this great club and know we have the right people in charge," she said.

"It's been an honour and a privilege to be able to be called a director of Hibernian Football Club."

Bruce Langham, the club's senior non-executive director, said fans needed to realise there were "consequences" to their actions.

He said: "It is very disappointing and disheartening to lose Tracey, who has been an active, valuable, and hard-working member of the board who has done her very best to represent the views of supporters.

"Supporters who behave in this way should realise there can be consequences, in this case the loss of a colleague who contributed greatly to improving communications between fans and the board."