England football team: Which countries have England beaten every time?

England have played six, won six, against this country - including a 7-1 win during their 1994 World Cup qualifying campaign

England go into Sunday's match in Kosovo knowing Euro 2020 qualification is already secured.

Gareth Southgate's side have won Group A after their emphatic 7-0 win over Montenegro.

The win against Montenegro at Wembley was the Three Lions' 1,000th fixture stretching back to 1872, and in that time they have a 100% winning record against 10 countries they have faced at least three times in all competitions.

All you have to do is read the clues we have listed below and try to work out the country from each one.

There are three minutes on the clock to name as many as you can. Off you go...