Macclesfield Town: Local businessman Joe Sealey wants to buy League Two club

Joe Sealey, the son of former Manchester United goalkeeper Les, says he wants to buy Macclesfield Town and can help sustain the League Two club.

The Silkmen are 15th in League Two but have experienced financial troubles, leading to players going unpaid.

The club's FA Cup place this season is at risk as players went on strike ahead of Sunday's tie against Kingstonian.

"People are not being paid, there's no security. No one knows what's going on. I think we can change that," he said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, local businessman Sealey continued: "We think we can sustain the club, help build it and grow it. Macclesfield is a local club. It's never, in my opinion, going to be Premier League.

"I've been in contact with the chairman and owner and the manager of the football club. I live locally so most of the people involved with the club we've spoken to, including the lawyers."

If the club fail to fulfil Sunday's tie, FA rules state they could be thrown out of the competition this season and next.

In September, the English Football League were asked for help after employees went unpaid before wages were eventually honoured two weeks late.

Macclesfield have previously been taken to court by players over unpaid wages and in May, under then manager Sol Campbell, they considered boycotting the final match of last season for similar reasons.

"We've got a number of businesses between me and my partner and the number one rule with any business, I believe, is to make sure people are paid on time," he added.

"It just crumbles around you, it's done. That's my experience in life, not just football, you have to pay your bills."