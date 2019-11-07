Steve Cooper: Way too early to call Swansea City promotion candidates

Sam Surridge (left) scored a late header to snatch victory for Swansea City at Wigan Athletic in their last game

Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper has said it is way too early to call his side promotion candidates.

The Swans have been near the top of the table all season and go to Sheffield Wednesday with the only unbeaten away record in the EFL.

But Cooper, in his first role as a club boss, is refusing to get carried away.

"It's way too early, we've got one game now before the international break then we come back and have three games in a week," said Cooper.

"A week can change things for the better or for the worse. So I am getting a bit boring with my answers but I do think if you look too far ahead things can quickly change and it can bite you."

Cooper said he has not banned the word "promotion" from the Swans dressing room, but has encouraged his players to focus on performances.

"We go through a process of reviewing games then preparing for the next one and going into games knowing we are in control of our performance," he said.

"If we get it right we will win more games than we lose."

But the Swans have been dealt another injury blow with young winger Jordon Garrick ruled out for three months with a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old has made seven appearances for the Swans this season. Though he is yet to start in the Championship, he has made some eye-catching contributions from the bench.

"It was so innocuous, it was a training ground muscle injury," said Cooper.

"When the scan results came back, it was a tendon in the hamstring. It happens in professional football, lads are prone to getting injured.

"I had a chat with him this week, he's a positive lad.

"We recently moved him and Ben Cabango into the first team changing room because they'd made that step and belonged there, but you have to get on with it."

Swansea already have Wales centre-back Joe Rodon sidelined for a similar period with an ankle problem.

But goalkeeper Erwin Mulder is close to a return following injury.

Midfielder Aldo Kalulu, on loan from Basel, is over his ankle problem, but will not be considered for Saturday's trip to Hillsborough.