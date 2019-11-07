Friday's gossip column: Ibrahimovic, Haaland, Aubameyang, Rodriguez

Zlatan Ibrahimović is set to return to AC Milan when the 38-year-old Swedish striker leaves LA Galaxy. (ESPN, via Calciomercato)

Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19, could snub interest from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal and join Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg next summer. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona have expressed an interest in signing Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, from Arsenal and could make a bid as early as January. (El Chiringuito via Mirror)

Manchester United, Tottenham and Wolves are in contention to sign Colombian forward James Rodriguez, 28, from Real Madrid in January. (El Desmarque - in Spanish)

Crystal Palace are monitoring the progress of Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst, 27, who has scored eight goals in 15 appearances for Wolfsburg so far this season. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Arsenal will rival West Ham in a £22m bid to sign Austria defender Martin Hinteregger, 27, from Eintracht Frankfurt. (Sun)

Bournemouth and Wolves are interested in signing 22-year-old English forward Karlan Grant from Huddersfield in January. (Sun)

Bayern Munich will not appoint Arsene Wenger as the club's new manager despite the former Arsenal boss expressing his interest in the position in a phone call with chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. (Sky Sports)

Paris St-Germain sporting director Leonardo says Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane's comments that France striker Kylian Mbappe, 20, dreams of playing for the La Liga giants are "irritating". (ESPN)

Southampton defender Cedric Soares says he will leave the club at the end of the season but the Portugal international, 28, wants to save them from relegation first. (Telegraph)

A former Manchester United and Juventus scout says he would "bet a pizza" France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, will return to the Italian side. (Tuttosport, via Goal)

Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 22, says it is down to the players on the pitch to fix the club's ongoing problems. (Telegraph)