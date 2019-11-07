Kilmarnock: Stuart Findlay out for three months - Angelo Alessio

Stuart Findlay was injured in the win over St Mirren

Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay will be out for "a minimum" of three months with a hamstring injury, manager Angelo Alessio has confirmed.

The Scotland international was injured during the club's 1-0 victory over St Mirren on 26 October.

Alessio confirmed that the centre-back has a "serious" tendon injury and is not expecting him back until February.

"It's a complicated one. It depends on his injury. At the moment I can say a minimum of three months," Alessio said.

"I'm sorry for him because I think he was playing very well and was more confident and was playing in the national team too."

Alessio was speaking after being confirmed as the Scottish Premiership manager of the month for October, after guiding his side to three wins in four games.

The Italian, who was heavily criticised in his first few weeks of the job after the Europa League exit at the hands of Connah's Quay Nomads and consecutive league losses, has lifted his side to fifth in the division.

When asked if the award proves his critics wrong, the Kilmarnock manager said: "Yes. Although it's important to work in the right way and believe in my methods. It's why I do this.

"I think they chose me because of this and it was a difficult start for many reasons after elimination in the Europa League and the first two matches in the league that we lost.

"That is now the past. In the present we have to restart now and forget the bad start. Now our focus is on the next game. After two defeats it is difficult because I think Hamilton are a good team."