Lionel Zouma set to play for Central African Republic

Lionel Zouma began his professional career at French side Sochaux

France-born defender Lionel Zouma is set to make his international debut as he has been included in Central African Republic's (CAR) latest squad.

CAR will host Burundi in Bangui on 13 November before travelling to Nouakchott to face Mauritania six days later in their opening matches of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 26-year-old, who is the older brother of Chelsea's Kurt Zouma, is currently with French second-tier club club Bourg-en-Bresse.

He is among 22 players picked by the new CAR coach Francois Zahoui for the Group E matches.

Lionel Zouma played for France at under-10 level but was eligible to switch allegiances to CAR through his parents who emigrated to France where he and his brothers were born.

He called up once before by CAR for a friendly match against Equatorial Guinea in 2017 but did not play.

A third brother, Yoan, made his professional debut for English club Bolton Wanderers earlier this year.

Midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, who netted a goal in Valencia's 4-1 victory over Lille on Tuesday, returns to the squad after he pulled out of their last friendly international against Niger last month due to injury.

Saudi Arabia-based Cedric Yambere and Amos Youga, who plays for French club Le Harve, are both included in the list.