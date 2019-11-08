In pictures: Michael O'Neill's reign as Northern Ireland manager 8 Nov From the section Northern Ireland Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50330199 Read more about sharing. Midfielder O'Neill made 31 appearances for Northern Ireland, playing under Billy Bingham and then Bryan Hamilton After a club career which took him to clubs in England, Scotland and the USA, O'Neill returned to Northern Ireland to play for Belfast club Glentoran in 2002 After starting his managerial career at Brechin City, O'Neill moved to Shamrock Rovers and led the Dublin club to two League of Ireland titles and the group stage of the 2011/12 Europa League Portadown man O'Neill was appointed as Nigel Worthington's successor as Northern Ireland manager in December 2011 His first match in charge saw Northern Ireland lose 3-0 to Norway in a friendly played at Windsor Park, Belfast, in February 2012 Northern Ireland were then beaten 6-0 by the Netherlands in Amsterdam in June 2012 O'Neill's first win as NI manager was a 1-0 home win over Fabio Capello's Russia - but it was their only victory in a 10-game qualifying campaign for the 2014 World Cup That World Cup campaign included a 1-0 defeat by Azerbaijan in Baku in which defender Jonny Evans was sent off Niall McGinn was on target as Northern Ireland started their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win away to Hungary A 2-0 victory over Greece in Athens made it three wins out of three in Group F As the push for a place in the France finals intensified, Northern Ireland drew 0-0 at home to qualification rivals Romania Northern Ireland's first-ever appearance at the European finals was secured by a 1-0 home win over Greece Northern Ireland lost 1-0 to Poland in their first game at Euro 2016 in Nice Manager O'Neill made five changes for the next match and the gamble paid off as Gareth McAuley scored the first in a famous 2-0 win over Ukraine in Lyon Northern Ireland were beaten by Germany in their final Group C game but the narrow 1-0 margin meant they went through to the last 16 O'Neill's side missed out on a place in the quarter-finals, losing 1-0 to Gareth Bale's Wales in Paris Northern Ireland finished second in their qualifying group for the 2018 World Cup and went into a play-off against Switzerland The Swiss went through 1-0 over the two legs thanks to a controversially-awarded penalty during the first match at Windsor Park Home and away defeats by Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina left Northern Ireland bottom of the group without a point in the inaugural Uefa Nations League A 1-0 win away to Belarus saw Northern Ireland top their Euro 2020 qualifying group on maximum points after four games However, defeats at home to Germany and away to the Netherlands derailed O'Neill's hopes of automatic qualification for the European finals