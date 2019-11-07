Euro 2020 qualifiers: England name Maddison, Stones & Oxlade-Chamberlain in squad

James Maddison has been named in England's Euro 2020 qualifiers squad - despite the Leicester midfielder being pictured in a casino after pulling out of the last squad with illness.

Defender John Stones, midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have been recalled.

England host Montenegro on 14 November and play in Kosovo on 17 November.

Gareth Southgate's side are top of Group A and need one more point to secure their place at Euro 2020.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)

More to follow.