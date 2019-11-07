Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Arsenal, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts, Lazio, Leicester, Stoke, St Mirren, McInnes, Tierney, Linfield

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen's Derek McInnes, along with Northern Ireland's Michael O'Neill, has emerged as one of the leading candidates to take over the vacant manager's post at Stoke City, but Scotland head coach Steve Clarke did not make it on to the English Championship club's final shortlist. (Daily Record)

Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor, who has signed a new five-year contract with Celtic, says he was flattered by interest from Leicester City but wants to finish his career with the Scottish champions. (The Herald)

Callum McGregor has revealed that Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, who the midfielder worked under at Celtic, sent him a text congratulating him on signing new five-year deal with the Glasgow club. (Scottish Sun)

Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers has revealed that his first task as Celtic manager was to persuade Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, who moved to Arsenal this summer for £25m, not to join the English Premier League club following a bid of £10m. (Daily Record)

Kieran Tierney started Arsenal's 1-1 Europa League draw with Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal on Wednesday - 24 hours after the Gunners requested he be omitted from the Scotland squad over "ongoing issues" with the left-back's fitness. (Evening Times)

The Scottish Professional Football League has vowed to do what it can to help Scotland head coach Steve Clarke, who is considering requesting no league games are played the Sunday before their crucial Euro play-off in March, but says it could be difficult because of the nature of the fixture list. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian forward Florian Kamberi is poised to be called up by Albania for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Andorra and France later this month, the 24-year-old, who also qualifies for Switzerland and Kosovo, having opted to represent the Eagles after their assistant manager, Sergio Porrini, watched him score against Celtic at Hampden. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been named in Colombia head coach Carlos Queiroz slimmed down 23-man squad for their friendlies against Peru and Ecuador after making the 34-man provisional squad last week. (Daily Record)

St Mirren have confirmed that goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky will leave the club at the end of the season, but chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick insists the Czech will not exit during the January transfer window. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hibs were granted permission to play Linfield striker Michael O'Connor as a trialist in their reserve friendly with Celtic at East Mains on Tuesday and the 21-year-old former Ireland Under-19 international appears to have been handed an extended chance to impress after initially arriving on a week-long trial last month. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts caretaker manager Austin MacPhee has taken his players to St Andrews to prepare for what he views as a "cup final" at home to St Mirren with the two sides equal on points at the foot of the Scottish Premiership. (The Scotsman)

Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi may ask his strikers, Felipe Caicedo and Joaquin Correa, to play against Celtic in Thursday's Europa League match in the Stadio Olimpico despite not being fully fit. (The National)

Lord Willie Haughey, one of Scotland's wealthiest businessmen, has offered to bankroll a move by Scottish League Two amateurs Queen's Park to turn professional. (Daily Mail, print edition)