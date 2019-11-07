Mbwana Samatta: Newcastle and West Ham target Genk striker

By Ian Dennis

BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter

Mbwana Samatta
Mbwana Samatta joined Genk from Congolese side TP Mazembe in 2016

Newcastle and West Ham are both interested in signing Genk striker Mbwana Samatta.

The 26-year-old, who scored against Liverpool in his side's 2-1 Champions League defeat on Tuesday, has a release clause in his contract reported to be about £10m.

Samatta was the top scorer in the Belgian league last season with 25 goals as Genk were crowned champions.

The Tanzanian has six goals from 13 league games this campaign.

