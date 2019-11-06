Alex Morgan: Pregnant USA striker wants to play at Olympics

Morgan shared an image of her with husband Servando Carrasco in announcing she was pregnant

United States striker Alex Morgan says she wants to play at the Olympics - three months after she is due to give birth.

Morgan, 30, finished joint-top scorer at the 2019 Women's World Cup and is viewed as one of the world's best female players.

Her first child is due in April 2020, three months before USA are scheduled to play at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"It's my goal to play there," Morgan said.

"It's clearly a short window but if I'm able to, I want to be there representing my country."

Morgan and her husband, LA Galaxy footballer Servando Carrasco, announced last month that they were expecting a daughter.

Morgan, who plays for Orlando Pride, has scored 107 times for her country in 169 appearances and won the Women's World Cup in 2015 and 2019.

She was named in the FIFPro World XI in 2016, 2017 and 2019, and also won the Women's Champions League while on loan with Lyon in 2017.

The Olympic Games officially begin on 24 July, though the football competition starts two days earlier.