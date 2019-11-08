Irish Premiership: Defensive record key to run of good form - Cliftonville boss McLaughlin

Defender Jamie Harney was in the Cliftonville side which beat Glenavon 2-1 last weekend

Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 9 November Kick-offs: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster. Live text commentary, in-game goals and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin has said that the club's improved defensive record has been key to turning round their fortunes.

Cliftonville, Coleraine and Linfield have conceded the fewest goals in the league so far - nine - compared with the Reds' final tally of 66 last term.

McLaughlin's men have won five straight Premiership games to lie second, one point behind leaders Coleraine.

"I got them to understand how good they were again," said McLaughlin.

The former Institute boss took over the managerial reins at Solitude from Barry Gray in February and helped guide the club to a Europa League place via the end-of-season play-offs.

The north Belfast club's 'goals against' column was one of the worst in the top flight last season but that has all changed under the stewardship of McLaughlin.

'Tweaking one or two things'

"When I first came in I could see they [the defenders] were very good players and that they took great pride in their defending and keeping clean sheets," added the ex-defender.

"We just had to tweak one or two wee things and adapt the training at times, specialising in defending in one-on-one situations, being more aggressive. I think they have responded brilliantly.

"They were always good players - they just needed an arm round the shoulder or a kick up the backside and have a chance to get their pride back.

"You can see how good they are now. I think we have only conceded one goal in over 400 minutes of football and that is some record in this division with the quality strikers you are up against. It's a phenomenal record."

Proven quality up front

Cliftonville have already picked up more points away from home this season than they did throughout the entire last campaign and McLaughlin knows the club's much-vaunted frontline have also played a major part in getting them to within touching distance of the summit of the table.

"We have that wee bit of quality in the final third that the likes of Ruaidhri Donnelly, Joe Gormley, Ryan Curran and Conor McMenamin all possess. We are lucky to have such a talented frontline," he added.

"You just try to develop players as best you can and we are delighted with how things have gone, but there is a long way to go - a lot of football to be played."

The Reds continue their league challenge with a home fixture against bottom side Warrenpoint Town at Solitude on Saturday, with pacesetters Coleraine hosting Glenavon at Ballycastle Road.

Elsewhere, Ballymena United entertain Carrick Rangers and improving Institute have home advantage over Glentoran.