Andre Gomes: Everton midfielder thanks fans for support after injury

Everton's players rushed over to Andre Gomes and Tottenham's Son Heung-min was distressed after seeing the injury

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has thanked fans for their support after he suffered a serious ankle injury.

The 26-year-old Portugal international had surgery to repair a fracture dislocation suffered in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Speaking for the first time since the injury he said: "As you already know everything went well.

"I am already at home with my family. I would like to thank you all for the supportive messages."

A club statement said the surgery on Monday "went extremely well".

There was a six-minute stoppage as medics attended to Gomes.

The incident, which involved Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, initially looked innocuous, before the full extent of the injury became apparent.

Son was sent off by referee Martin Atkinson as Gomes, who was eventually taken off on a stretcher, received extensive treatment.

His red card was later rescinded.