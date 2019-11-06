Lazio v Celtic: Visitors need 'concentration and quality' - Neil Lennon

Celtic came from behind to beat Lazio 2-1 in Glasgow

Europa League: Lazio v Celtic Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Thursday, 7 November Kick-off: 17:55 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Neil Lennon says Celtic are in Rome with "good belief" they can deliver another positive display against Lazio.

The Scottish champions beat Lazio 2-1 in Glasgow last month and are top of Group E in the Europa League.

However, Celtic have not won in 12 trips to Italy, with three draws and nine defeats going into their first visit to the Stadio Olimpico.

"Realistically it is going to be very difficult to win here but records are there to be broken," said Lennon.

"We are going to have to play very well and take our chances if and when they should arise.

"We know we probably won't dominate possession the way we would do normally in home games and we are going to have to show a huge amount of concentration and quality.

"Lazio are a very intelligent team with lots of good movement. The way they rotate possession caused us a few problems, so we may need to adapt."

Celtic can secure qualification to the knockout phase with two games to spare if they can find a first win in Italy and Cluj don't lose at home to Rennes.

"In the context of the group, it's such an important game," added Lennon. "It's a game we are very excited about and very motivated for.

"We currently top the group but we know that can change very quickly."

The hosts have won three in a row in Serie A since their defeat at Celtic Park, including away successes at Fiorentina and AC Milan.

"Lazio's form of late has been very good, so we are under no illusions about how big the job is but our players are in great form themselves," said Lennon, who is without injured duo Boli Bolingoli and Tom Rogic.

"We are here to try and get a positive result and there's good belief in the squad."

The Curva Nord section of the Stadio Olimpico will be closed following repeat racist behaviour from fans, with Lennon saying: "It takes the shine off it a little bit because when the draw was made this was the game everyone associated with the club was looking forward to.

"However, our players have played in intimidating atmospheres around Europe, so I don't think it will affect their mindset too much. We know we're here to play the game and not the occasion.

"We just want the fans to come and have a celebration, enjoy themselves. The atmosphere at Celtic Park was fantastic, the intensity of the game was fantastic, so I expect more of the same."