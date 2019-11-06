James McPake: Dundee boss had faith after derby drubbing

Dundee duo James McPake and Declan McDaid show off their monthly awards

Scottish Championship: Dundee v Dundee United Venue: Dens Park Date: Friday, 8 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Manager James McPake says he "didn't have any doubt" Dundee would come good after a 6-2 derby defeat by Dundee United at Tannadice in August.

The Dark Blues look for revenge at Dens Park on Friday, with both sides on a run of three straight victories.

Championship leaders United are six points in front of third-place Dundee.

"Every defeat in a derby hurts and it takes you a while, deep down, to get away from that, but we weren't going to let it linger over us," said McPake.

"We went back to doing what we work on every day to get our season going and that is what we have done, I didn't have any doubt that was going to happen."

McPake's side have lost just two of the eight league games they have played since that early season hammering from their neighbours.

That form has been recognised with McPake and midfielder Declan McDaid collecting the latest Championship manager and player of the month awards.

"I signed most of those players and the ones I didn't sign, like Paul McGowan for example, I know the character they have got so I knew we would come good," said McPake.

"Since then we have added a top-quality player in Graham Dorrans, who has made a huge difference, but I was never worried about it going one of two ways."

After returning to the club in the summer, striker Kane Hemmings has rediscovered his goalscoring touch in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old, who netted 28 goals in 44 games during his first spell at Dens Park, has scored three goals in his last two outings.

"The goals were always going to come and they will continue to because that is what Kane Hemmings brings, he has done that at every other club and it is not going to be any different here," said McPake.

"If you go back and ask the squad why Graham Dorrans, Paul McGowan and Declan McDaid look so good on the pitch and how they get time to play it is because of what Kane Hemmings brings to the team."