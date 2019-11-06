Thursday's gossip column: Wenger, Havertz, Haaland, Giroud, Pedro

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is set to be offered the Bayern Munich manager's job until the end of the season. (Sun)

Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Kai Havertz is open to a move away from the Bundesliga. The 20-year-old is a target for Manchester United. (Marca, via Metro)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there "might be two" signings in January, but the club will do most of their business in the summer. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea could listen to bids for France striker Olivier Giroud, 33, and Spanish 32-year-old winger Pedro, while Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso, 28, is facing a fight over his long-term future at Stamford Bridge. (Telegraph)

Fenerbahce want to sign Pedro on a free transfer next summer. (Takvim, via Mail)

Pedro may look for a move in January with China also an option for the Spaniard. (El Dorsal - in Spanish)

FA Cup first round.. Who are the 31 non-league clubs in action?

Manchester United's Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic, 31, is open to leaving in January. (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea will not necessarily make signings in January even if their transfer ban is overturned, says manager Frank Lampard. (Talksport)

Red Bull Salzburg and Norway striker Erling Haaland, 19, is keen on moving to the Premier League during his career, says father Alf-Inge Haaland. (Talksport)

Inter and AC Milan are in talks over a new £630m stadium nine miles away from the San Siro. (Mail)

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde still has the support of the club's board but there is increasing concern about how the team is playing. (ESPN)

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 22, says he nearly joined Leeds United before signing for the Blades again on loan from Manchester United. (Yorkshire Post)

More than 90% of Manchester United fans are not satisfied with the way the club is being run, according to a survey. (Telegraph)