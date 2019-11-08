Dundee v Dundee United: James McPake says points rather than revenge is motivation

Cammy Smith scored the sixth as Dundee capitulated at Tannadice in August

Scottish Championship: Dundee v Dundee United Venue: Dens Park, Dundee Date: Friday, 8 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Dundee manager James McPake says revenge is not the main motivation for his side when they host neighbours Dundee United on Friday night.

They were on the end of a 6-2 thrashing the last time the teams met, at Tannadice at the end of August.

But McPake is more concerned about extending a three-match winning run.

"The motivation is to keep the run going, to keep the momentum going and to keep exciting our fans with performances," he said.

McPake pointed out that his side are better now than in that early season defeat.

They have won four of their last five games and a victory over United would move them to within three points of their table-topping neighbours.

Dundee would drop nine points off the pace with defeat, but McPake insists there is no extra pressure on his side to get a positive result this time round.

"No, I've got players in the team that have played in Old Firm derbies, I have a player in the team that has got over 150 appearances in the English Premier league, so we have got players that have played in big games, that have lost big games, that have handled big games," he said.

"We have got to think positively about how we can implement a game plan that can upset Dundee United, but there is no more expectation, there can't be more expectation," he said.

"Because it is a derby, the expectation is already there, I don't think previous derbies even come into it."