Women's European Championship Qualifying
N Ireland Wom19:45Wales
Venue: Seaview

Women's Euro 2021 qualifying: Northern Ireland v Wales

Hutton
Ashley Hutton scored an injury-time equaliser on her 100th international cap when the sides met in September

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has called on the home crowd to give his side "an extra edge" in their Women's European Championship Group C qualifier against Wales.

The teams meet at Seaview on Tuesday having played out a dramatic 2-2 draw in Newport two months ago.

With World Cup quarter-finalists Norway five points clear at the top of the group, Tuesday's result could be crucial in the battle for second.

"We need a good crowd," said Shiels.

"We have spoken with the supporters clubs and hopefully they'll give the same support to the girls as they do to the men's team."

Northern Ireland's only point from their opening three matches came courtesy of Ashley Hutton's injury-time header against Wales in September, with two defeats by Norway seeing them fifth in Group C.

A win for Wales would see Jayne Ludlow's side move to within two points of the Norwegians at the halfway stage.

The home draw with Northern Ireland remains their only dropped points of the campaign so far, with a 1-0 victory over Belarus in Borisov last month reigniting their campaign.

With home and away fixtures to come against Belarus and the Faroe Islands, Shiels has called on Northern Ireland fans to create an electric atmosphere at Seaview as his side seek to reignite their qualifying hopes.

"I look at the supporters that go to Windsor Park to watch Northern Ireland play against any team, and they fill it up," he said.

"This is a situation where we need them probably more than the men's team needs the support."

A second-placed finish will secure at least a play-off for a spot at Euro 2021, with hosts England currently the only side certain of their tournament berth.

