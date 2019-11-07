Women's European Championship Qualifying
Norway17:00N Ireland Wom
Venue: Viking Stadion

Euro 2021: NI 'can bridge the gap' to Norway - Shiels

Ashley Hutton
Ashley Hutton scored a last-minute equaliser against Wales as Kenny Shiels secured his first point as Northern Ireland manager

Northern Ireland women's manager Kenny Shiels says that his side should take inspiration from their male counterparts in Euro 2021 qualifying.

Shiels feels the men's performances against big-name opposition can help his side as they take on Norway.

"They were very unlucky in both those games and that is an example to us," Shiels said on the men's games against the Netherlands and Germany.

"It has given us great heart that we can do the same to Norway."

Northern Ireland sit fourth in Group C of Euro 2021 qualifying with one point after a dramatic draw away to Wales in their last game.

Norway, who top the group, ran out comfortable 6-0 winners when they travelled to Belfast in August.

"We went toe to toe with them to try and compete," said Shiels on the Norway game.

"The scoreline didn't reflect how much work that we had put into the game.

"We are always going to be up against it when we are competing against players who are global names and playing in the top three leagues in the world.

"We know the enormity of the task but we certainly feel that we can bridge the gap.

"We have to be competitive and that's what we have been working towards, so hopefully it'll be closer than people think."

We're not afraid of anyone

2019 Women's World Cup quarter-finalists Norway will be a tough test for a young Northern Ireland outfit, but Shiels takes hope that his side can build on their late equaliser against Wales last time out.

"If you don't go out to try and win every game you play then you are letting yourself down and you are letting your country down," added Shiels.

"The performance in Wales was activated and enhanced by the way we played against Norway.

"We could have played Norway here and closed up and lost by a lesser scoreline.

"But if we had done that then the girls would not have learned as much as they did by going toe to toe with them.

"I definitely think that the girls have got better. We have a lot of young players in the squad and that will bring freshness.

"We want the team to grow and we want the team to get better, and we want to start that against Norway.

"We're not afraid of anyone and we have to have that attitude. Once you put fear in then it rubs off on everyone.

"With the progress we've made the improvements that we have shown, I think we can go over there and surprise a few people."

MOST RECENT MEETING

Northern Ireland 0-6 Norway (30th August 2019)

Northern Ireland squad to face Norway and Wales
Goalkeepers: Flaherty, Perry
Defenders: Nelson, Hutton, Vance, Newborough, Holdaway, Burrows, Finnegan
Midfielders: Callaghan, McFadden, Furness, McCarron, Bell, McKenna, McMaster
Forwards: Magill, Wade, McGuinness, Howe

