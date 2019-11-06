Championship: Cardiff and Birmingham hit with FA charge

Cardiff and Birmingham players clashed in stoppage time

Cardiff and Birmingham City have been charged by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The charge relates to a brawl that followed Harlee Dean's red card in injury time of Cardiff's 4-2 win over Birmingham in the Championship.

Saturday's bad-tempered contest saw both sides have a player sent off.

Both clubs have until Friday to provide their responses.

Meanwhile, an appeal by Blues to have Dean's red card rescinded has been rejected by the FA and the 28-year-old will serve a three-game ban.