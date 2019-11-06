Livingston: Aaron Taylor-Sinclair signs as Ibrahima Savane leaves

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair
Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, right, made nine appearances for Motherwell last term

Livingston have signed left-back Aaron Taylor-Sinclair on a short-term deal after allowing Ibrahima Savane to return to France.

Former Partick Thistle defender Taylor-Sinclair has been without a club since leaving Motherwell in the summer.

Livingston say the 28-year-old could win a longer contract if he impresses.

The Scottish Premiership club added that Savane has "really struggled to adapt to Scottish football and long spells away from his family".

The 26-year-old made just two appearances for the West Lothian outfit.

