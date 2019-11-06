FA Cup: Macclesfield Town place at risk as League Two club's players threaten to strike over unpaid wages

Macclesfield are due to take on seventh-tier side Kingstonian on Sunday in what is the non-league club's first appearance in the FA Cup first round proper since 2000-01

Macclesfield players are considering strike action over unpaid wages that could cost the club its place in the FA Cup both this season and in 2020-21.

Non-playing staff are also considering action if they do not receive October's wages, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

FA Cup rules state that an unsatisfactory reason for withdrawing from the competition could see a club barred from it the following season.

Macclesfield, who face Kingstonian on Sunday, have been contacted by the BBC.

The Football Association's professional game board, who make decisions on the organisation and management of the Cup, "shall take such action as it deems appropriate" where a club fails to fulfil a fixture.

Rule 7 (d) of the FA Cup rules states: "A club failing to give satisfactory reason for withdrawing from the Competition shall in addition to any other action considered appropriate not be allowed to enter the competition in the following season and shall be liable to such fine as the professional game board considers appropriate."

Money earned in the competition has previously helped the club survive.

And while defeat in the first round would earn the club nothing, getting through to round two is worth £36,000 in prize money.

It was revealed last week that players and staff were told that their wages for October would not be paid on time.

In September, the English Football League was asked for help after employees went unpaid before wages were eventually honoured two weeks late.

Macclesfield have previously been taken to court by players over unpaid wages and in May, under then manager Sol Campbell, players considered boycotting the final match of last season for similar reasons.