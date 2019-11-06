Celtic: Callum McGregor signs new five-year deal

Callum McGregor has signed a new five-year contract that keeps him at Celtic until 2024.

The midfielder has won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups in 290 first-team appearances, scoring 55 goals, after rising through the youth academy.

McGregor's new deal replaces the three-year contract he signed in December last year.

He has 17 Scotland caps and was Celtic's player of the year last term.

McGregor had a season on loan in England's third tier with Notts County before marking his Celtic debut at age 21 with the only goal in a Champions League qualifier win at KR Reykjavík in July 2014.

He has been an integral part of the Scottish champions' treble treble success and his 69 appearances for club and country last season saw him play more minutes - 5,894 - than any other professional player in world football.