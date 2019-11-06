Club Africain fans donate US$450,000 in one day

By Souhail Khmira

Football Writer, Tunisia

Club Africain celebrate wining the 2018 Tunisian Cup
Club Africain beat Etoile du Sahel to win the the 2018 Tunisian Cup

Supporters of Tunisia's Club Africain have donated more than US$450,000 (£350,000) in one day as they battle to save the financially-troubled club - including one blind fan who chose to forego the medicine he had been saving in order to help his beloved team.

Club Africain, who are Tunisia's second oldest club and one of the best-known sides in Africa, have been deducted six points and sanctioned financially because of unpaid salaries to former players.

In order to help the club, which was established in 1920, the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) set up a crisis management committee to save the team from further sanctions.

In October, the FTF set up a bank account for fans to donate money to help clear the debt which has raised US$600,000 so far.

That total along with Tuesday's contributions, which were gathered over a 24-hour period, means the club has raised more than US$1m towards a total debt the federation puts at almost US$6m.

In the 24-hour campaign, children arrived with piggy banks and the blind supporter handed over his savings, for which he was honoured with a signed shirt.

A group of fans after donating to Club Africain
Fans are giving money to help clear Club Africain's debts
A Club Africain fan after donating to the team
Fans young and old are giving money to help clear Club Africain's debts
A group of fans after donating to Club Africain
Fans are giving money to help clear Club Africain's debts

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in African sport

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you