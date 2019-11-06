Scottish Gossip: Steve Clarke, Vaclav Hladky, Kilmarnock, Rangers, Celtic, Partick Thistle, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Stoke City have made a bid to land Scotland manager Steve Clarke as their new boss, but have received no encouragement after contacting the 56-year-old's advisors. (Sun)

St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, out of contract at the end of the season, says he has been in signings talks with Rangers, but wants to find a club in the English Championship instead and use it as a stepping stone to the Premier League. (Daily Star, print edition)

Scotland boss Steve Clarke wants the SPFL to help the national team's Euro 2020 bid by scrapping Sunday games before the play-off semi-final on Thursday, 26 March. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay faces up to three months on the sidelines with the hamstring tear that has ruled him out of Scotland's double-header this month. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has paid tribute to manager Steven Gerrard for helping him to keep his temper under control this season after five red cards last term. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Winger Mohamed Elyounoussi, on loan from Southampton, has put plans for his future on hold to help Celtic chase success this season. (Daily Record)

Barnsley co-chairman Paul Conway has blamed Scottish FA red tape for stalling his international consortium's ambitious plans to buy Partick Thistle. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Aberdeen vice-chairman Dave Cormack says the Old Firm's spending has turned the Scottish Premiership title battle into an "arms race". (Daily Express, print edition)