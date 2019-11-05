Tottenham forward Son Heung-min red card for tackle on Andre Gomes overturned

Son Heung-min was left in tears after his challenge resulted in Andre Gomes being injured

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min's red card for his tackle on Andre Gomes has been overturned by the Football Association.

The tackle led to the Everton midfielder's horrific ankle injury,

Referee Martin Atkinson initially showed Son a yellow card before he changed it to red.

The South Korea forward was sent off for serious foul play but an independent regulatory commission has upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal.

Television replays suggested that Gomes suffered the injury after Son's tackle and before he collided with full-back Serge Aurier.

Explaining Atkinson's decision, the Premier League said: "The red card for Son was for endangering the safety of a player, which happened as a consequence of his initial challenge."

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said the forward had no intention of injuring Gomes and believed the video assistant referee system should have been used to overturn the sending off.

"It was clear it was never the intention of Son to create the problem that happened afterwards. It is unbelievable to see a red card," he said.

Gomes has been released from hospital after surgery to repair a fracture dislocation to his right ankle.