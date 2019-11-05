Valencia v Lille
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|9
|2
|Real Madrid
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|3
|Club Bruges
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|7
|-5
|2
|4
|Galatasaray
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|4
|9
|9
|2
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|9
|0
|4
|3
|Red Star Belgrade
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|3
|4
|Olympiakos
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Juventus
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|7
|2
|Atl Madrid
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|7
|3
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|4
|B Leverkusen
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|2
|Inter Milan
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|3
|B Dortmund
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Slavia Prague
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|RB Leipzig
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|6
|2
|Zenit St Petersburg
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|4
|3
|Lyon
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|4
|Benfica
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|3