Tottenham will face no racism in Belgrade, says Red Star boss Vladan Milojevic

Vladan Milojevic's side lost the reverse fixture 5-0 against Tottenham

Tottenham players will not suffer any racist abuse when they face Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday, says Vladan Milojevic.

Spurs beat the Serb champions 5-0 in north London two weeks ago.

Red Star fans were banned from attending that match by Uefa after they were found guilty of racism during a qualifying game in Finland in July.

"I can guarantee that everyone here will feel safe," Red Star boss Milojevic said.

"In our team, we have players with different skin colours and never had a problem. Not even Tottenham footballers will have them tomorrow.

"We will show that we are the real hosts and that this is a country that embraces diversity.

"I believe that our fans will be great tomorrow and I urge them to come as much as possible to support us."

Red Star supporters were not allowed to buy tickets for the game at Tottenham after Uefa, European football's governing body, charged the club as a punishment for fans' racist abuse against HJK Helsinki in July.

Serbia have also been ordered to play their Euro 2020 home qualifier against Luxembourg on 14 November behind closed doors because of the "racist behaviour" of their supporters.

That occurred in a 4-2 defeat by Portugal in September at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, where Red Star host Tottenham on Wednesday.