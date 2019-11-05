Bristol City and Charlton Athletic: FA fines clubs after Ashton Gate melee

Famara Diedhiou equalised for Bristol City against Charlton before being sent off

Bristol City and Charlton Athletic have been fined by the Football Association after admitting they failed to control their players in their Championship match at Ashton Gate on 23 October.

City striker Famara Diedhiou was sent off in the 86th minute for kicking out at Charlton's Jason Pearce.

A fracas involving 15 players followed, with the Robins fined £10,000 and the Addicks ordered to pay a £12,500 fine.

Lee Johnson's City won the game thanks to Josh Brownhill's 98th-minute winner.

Robins head coach Johnson was himself fined £2,000 and given a one-match touchline ban last week after admitting a charge of misconduct in the their Championship defeat by Luton on 19 October.

Johnson served the suspension in City's 2-2 draw at Barnsley on Friday.