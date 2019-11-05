Women's Euro 2021 qualifier: Llewellyn replaces Williams in Wales squad

Wales were held top a 2-2 draw by Northern Ireland in September

Cardiff Met defender Ffion Llewellyn has been called up by Wales for the Women's Euro 2021 qualifier against Northern Ireland.

Llewellyn replaces uncapped Chloe Williams of Manchester United for the game in Belfast on 12 November.

Natasha Harding was not included in Jayne Ludlow's squad after picking up an injury while playing for Reading.

But captain Sophie Ingle is set to return after missing the 1-0 win in Belarus because of a hip injury.

Ludlow's side are unbeaten after three games and are currently second behind Norway in Group C with Northern Ireland fourth.

Wales were held to a 2-2 draw by Northern Ireland at Rodney Parade in September when they were denied victory by Ashley Hutton's injury-time equaliser.

Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Claire Skinner (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Olivia Clark (Huddersfield Town Ladies FC), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women FC), Loren Dykes (Bristol City Women FC), Gemma Evans (Bristol City Women FC), Nadia Lawrence (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool FC Women), Anna Filbey (Tottenham Hotspur Women FC), Angharad James (Reading FC Women), Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies FC), Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women), Megan Wynne (Tottenham Hotspur Women FC), Helen Ward (Watford FC Ladies), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion Women FC), Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women FC), Georgia Walters (Tranmere Rovers Ladies FC), Kylie Nolan (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Carrie Jones (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Maria Francis-Jones (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Ffion Llewellyn (Cardiff Met).