'Where are the next Scotland goalkeepers coming from?' - Rab Douglas

Former international Rab Douglas is worried about the dearth of emerging goalkeepers available to Scotland.

David Marshall is expected to win his 33rd cap in the Euro 2020 qualifier in Cyprus on 16 November but the Wigan player turns 35 in March.

"We had a great era with Allan McGregor, David Marshall and Craig Gordon and it's probably time for the next cycle," Douglas told BBC Scotland.

"But where the next ones are coming from is slightly concerning."

Ex-Celtic, Leicester and Dundee keeper Douglas, 47, is on the coaching staff at Arbroath and came out of retirement for one game in November 2017, keeping a shut-out in a 2-0 League One win at Queen's Park.

Capped 19 times, he maintains a keen interest in the game and in terms of his position, says: "There are not many stand-outs."

Sunderland's Jon McLaughlin and uncapped Craig MacGillivray of Portsmouth are the other keepers in Steve Clarke's squad for the double-header with Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

Rangers' McGregor, 37, retired from internationals earlier this year, while Gordon, 36, has not started a league match for Celtic in 2019.

"Gregsy is a top, top goalie," said Douglas. "He's playing every week.

"Marshy has been involved since I was involved and thoroughly deserves the jersey.

"If they were both involved, I think you would probably go with Gregsy because he's playing at a bigger club, playing well in Europe."

Gordon lost his place to Scott Bain at Celtic last season and is now playing second fiddle to loan-arrival Fraser Forster after Bain dislocated a thumb in August.

With Bain close to fitness again and signing a contract extension, Douglas believes Gordon should be looking to move on before his contract expires at the end of the season.

"Craig might have a discussion with Neil Lennon in January," he said. "I don't think anybody wants to sit on the bench. He's at the tail end of his career now. It's not going to be about the money for Craig, it's about playing and enjoying it."

