Hartlepool United set to appoint Dave Challinor as new manager

Dave Challinor took AFC Fylde to two Wembley appearances last season

Hartlepool United have reached an agreement with Dave Challinor to become the National League club's new manager.

The 44-year-old was sacked by AFC Fylde last month after eight years in charge, including three promotions.

Challinor, a former Tranmere and Bury centre-back, will take charge of Pools after "resolving outstanding contractual issues" with Fylde.

Hartlepool are 13th after sacking Craig Hignett as manager in October, who had been in his second spell in charge.

Challinor will watch Tuesday's National League match against Solihull Moors from the stands, with Anthony Sweeney continuing as caretaker boss.