Euro 2021: Republic of Ireland squad named for Greece qualifier

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has named a 24-strong squad for their upcoming Euro 2021 qualifier against Greece.

The Republic, who won their first two qualifiers against Montenegro and Ukraine, face Greece in Athens on 12 November.

Second-placed Republic are six points behind Group I leaders Germany, but have two games in hand.

Eight Ireland-based players are included in the panel.

Those eight are Wexford Youths striker Rianna Jarrett, Peamount United pair Claire Walsh and Niamh Reid, Cork City defender and Shelbourne quartet Chloe Mustaki, Jessica Ziu, Jamie Finn and Emily Whelan.

Louise Quinn and Katie McCabe have both been included having last week helped Arsenal reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Glasgow City striker Clare Shine, who also helped her club reach the Champions League last eight, has been called up having missed out last time.

The 23-year-old's sole Republic cap was against Spain in November 2015.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihane (Braga), Grace Moloney (Reading), Niamh Reid Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Keeva Keena (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Eabha O'Mahony (Cork City)

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Stephanie Roche (CF Florentia), Tyler Toland (Manchester City), Hayley Nolan (University of Hartford), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne)

Forwards: Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Julie-Ann Russell (Sydney University), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne), Clare Shine (Glasgow City)