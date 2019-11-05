Hibernian: Paul Heckingbottom reign was 'detrimental' - Paul Kane

Paul Heckingbottom managed just one win from 11 league games this season

Former Hibernian midfielder Paul Kane says manager Paul Heckingbottom's reign at Easter Road was becoming "detrimental to the club".

The Englishman was relieved of his duties on Monday evening.

Assistant Robbie Stockdale has also been shown the door following Hibs' 5-2 defeat to Celtic in Saturday's League Cup semi-final.

"The fans coming out of Hampden on Saturday were of the opinion that Heckingbottom had to go", said Kane.

"It was becoming detrimental to the club."

Former Barnsley and Leeds boss Heckingbottom made a promising start to life in Scotland, with the 42-year-old opening with a 10-game unbeaten run and winning the manager of the month award for March.

He lifted the Edinburgh club from eighth to a fifth-placed finish but form started to fade at the end of the campaign, with two points gathered from the post-split fixtures.

The disappointing league run has continued this term, with just one win from 11 outings.

"It was a bit negative towards the end of last season", said Kane, who played for Hibs from 1982-90. "There was no wins in the last five games and in the summer he brought in his own players.

"There's always been a Hibs style of play, it comes with the job, but Heckingbottom only showed it when we were 2-0 down at home to Livingston (in last Wednesday's 2-2 draw). That's the kind of thing we want to see at Easter Road all the time."

Jack Ross and Stephen Robinson are among those linked with the vacancy but lifelong fan Kane would like the next manager to "know the club".

"My preferred choice is John Hughes", said Kane of the 55-year-old former Hibs defender, who was in charge at Easter Road from June 2009 to October 2010.

"We need someone who knows the club and someone who can ignite the club."