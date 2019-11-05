Bury: EFL should apologise and pay reparations to expelled club, say MPs

The English Football League should be made to pay reparations to Bury for a loss of earnings following the club's expulsion from League One, a select committee inquiry has concluded.

A hearing into football governance, triggered by Bury's demise, also recommended staff and fans receive an apology from the EFL for its failings.

A letter sent to the EFL, FA, and minister for sport demands a revamp.

And if reforms are not made, the government has been asked to intervene.

A three-page letter from Conservative MP Damian Collins, who is chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, was also sent to Jonathan Taylor QC, who is overseeing an independent review of the regulations and procedures concerning the financial sustainability of clubs.

Collins has called for "urgent action" to prevent other clubs following Bury intro financial trouble and added that the league has to "share the blame" for the Shakers' turmoil.

Other major reforms recommended by the committee are:

The FA, EFL and Premier League should establish a supporters' ombudsman to hear concerns about how clubs are being run.

Reformed owners' and directors' test would disqualify a buyer with record of corporate insolvency.

Clubs would be banned from borrowing against fixed assets such as stadiums.

Formal and enforceable licensing system for professional English football clubs, as recommended in 2011 report on Football Governance.

More to follow.