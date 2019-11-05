Justin Edinburgh: Newport County plan to honour former manager at Leyton Orient game

Justin Edinburgh leads Newport's celebrations after beating Wrexham 2-0 in the 2013 Conference play-off final

Justin Edinburgh will be inducted into Newport County's Hall of Fame at their League Two match against Leyton Orient on 29 December.

Edinburgh was 49 when he died following a cardiac arrest in June 2019.

As manager he guided Newport back into the Football League after a 25-year absence in 2013 and repeated the feat with Orient in 2018-19.

Money raised at the game will be donated to a charity set up in Edinburgh's memory.

The JE3 Foundation was set up by his widow Kerri, son Charlie and daughter Cydnie and aims to raise awareness of heart disease, campaign for defibrillators to be available in all gyms and fund equipment at key venues.

Edinburgh won the FA Cup as a Tottenham Hotspur player and managed Northampton Town and Gillingham as well as Newport and Orient.

"Justin was the man who made the dream of Football League status a reality for the Exiles and for that he will forever be in the hearts of all County fans," said a Newport club statement.